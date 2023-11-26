The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,374,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,035 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of Southern worth $96,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,490 shares of company stock worth $2,146,405 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

