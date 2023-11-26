Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 23,941 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,941 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MYI opened at $10.81 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $11.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

