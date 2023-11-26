Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 173.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267,895 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.41% of Nasdaq worth $99,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,477,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,910,000 after buying an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,175,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,425,000 after buying an additional 216,903 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.46%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

