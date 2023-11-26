Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.31% of Biogen worth $126,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 6.0% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,353,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $904,582,000 after acquiring an additional 80,944 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 35.8% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 64,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 17.2% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $231.95 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.86 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.