Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 14,492 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,492 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,557,048.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,614. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $118.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.04. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

