Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 28,218 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,218 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,694 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 166,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 194,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,069,000 after purchasing an additional 133,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE NSC opened at $215.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $261.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

