Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3,164.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,677 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 9.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 35.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 376,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 40.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,945,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,889,000 after purchasing an additional 564,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.32.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $92.15.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

