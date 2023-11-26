Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,185 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.19% of Flowers Foods worth $10,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,657,000 after purchasing an additional 426,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,313,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,389,000 after acquiring an additional 243,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after acquiring an additional 450,441 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,548,000 after acquiring an additional 252,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.46. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Report on Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.