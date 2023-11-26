Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $10,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INSP. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $330.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $144.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.73 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.43 and its 200 day moving average is $239.21. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

