Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 7,654 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Atkore were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 55.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Atkore by 23.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 26.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 156,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,354,000 after purchasing an additional 33,019 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the second quarter worth about $214,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ATKR opened at $132.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.35. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.90 and a 52-week high of $164.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.14.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

