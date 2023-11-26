Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,487 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 0.5% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

DOX stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

