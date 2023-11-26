Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 1,581 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUOL. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 78.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 48.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.78.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $221.46 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $223.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.76.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 21,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $3,154,330.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,087,636 shares in the company, valued at $592,788,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,496 shares of company stock worth $73,360,476 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

