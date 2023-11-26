Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 5,771 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.11% of Masimo worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,084,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,122,918,000 after purchasing an additional 628,612 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,917,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,358,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Masimo Stock Performance

NASDAQ MASI opened at $94.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.14. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.73 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

