Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.08% of Teleflex worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.40.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $219.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $276.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.71.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

