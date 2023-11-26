Bridgewater Associates LP Has $8.16 Million Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,206 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 101,333.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after buying an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth about $550,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,166,000 after acquiring an additional 529,926 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $105,275,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,049.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $187.95 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.39. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 109.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PODD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PODD

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.