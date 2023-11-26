Smith Moore & CO. Increases Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WY opened at $31.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.38. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

