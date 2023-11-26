Smith Moore & CO. Grows Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.