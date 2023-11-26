Heritage Trust Co Purchases Shares of 2,102 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,620,000 after acquiring an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $98.33 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $84.82 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.48.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

