Heritage Trust Co Purchases Shares of 1,319 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,386 shares of company stock worth $725,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 0.4 %

CME stock opened at $217.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $221.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.25.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

