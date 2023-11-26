Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 279.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 75.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.91.

NYSE:ALK opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

