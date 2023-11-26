Heritage Trust Co Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,795 shares of company stock worth $12,724,914 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.85. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

