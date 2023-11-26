AXQ Capital LP Acquires Shares of 18,400 BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 348,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 26.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 113,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at BlackBerry
In other BlackBerry news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $72,196.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $72,196.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $74,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BlackBerry Stock Performance
Shares of BB opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $5.75.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackBerry Profile
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
