AXQ Capital LP Acquires Shares of 18,400 BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 348,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 26.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 113,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $72,196.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $72,196.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $74,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BB. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BB opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

