6,224 Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $558,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $552.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

