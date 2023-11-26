AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $9.03 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.98.

Get Our Latest Report on Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.