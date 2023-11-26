Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 166,224 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 166,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,960,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fortune Brands Innovations as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBIN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $77.14.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

