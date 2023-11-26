Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 138,770 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 142.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,931 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,770 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $15,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,934,995 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,529,979,000 after purchasing an additional 233,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,365,793,000 after purchasing an additional 473,809 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,657,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,075,866,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,298,321 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $868,114,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $738,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $72.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.22 and a 200-day moving average of $66.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

