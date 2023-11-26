Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,884 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of State Street worth $14,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $94.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day moving average is $69.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. State Street’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on State Street

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.