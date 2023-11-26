Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,005,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Dominion Energy worth $52,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $46.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.52. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

