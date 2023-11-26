The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,944 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.15% of U.S. Bancorp worth $75,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

