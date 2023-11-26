Bridgewater Associates LP Has $7.96 Million Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.15% of Post worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POST. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Post by 84.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Post by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Post Price Performance

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $87.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.97. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $98.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Post

Insider Transactions at Post

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $344,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,896.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.48 per share, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $344,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,896.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.