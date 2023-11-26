Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 783.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,397 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.10% of Robert Half worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 964.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RHI. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $89.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.