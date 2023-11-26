Bridgewater Associates LP Has $7.84 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,671 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,365,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Shopify by 63.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after buying an additional 4,607,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Shopify by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Shopify by 22.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,425,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,026,000 after buying an additional 1,340,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $40,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.06. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $71.58.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

