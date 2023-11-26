PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 55.8% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $169.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Argus lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

