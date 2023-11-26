3,578 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Purchased by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,578 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Lennar by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 11,037.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $127.63 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $84.45 and a 52 week high of $133.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.56 and a 200 day moving average of $117.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lennar

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.