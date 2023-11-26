L2 Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Qorvo stock opened at $93.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -93.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. StockNews.com upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

