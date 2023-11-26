FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Bought by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 18,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $234.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.08 and a 12-month high of $278.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

