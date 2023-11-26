L2 Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,625 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after acquiring an additional 838,997 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $77,615,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,142,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,384,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $161,921.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,455.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $161,921.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,455.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $153,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,659 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $112.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.40. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

