L2 Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX opened at $479.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $408.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $485.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

