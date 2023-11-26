AXQ Capital LP Buys Shares of 16,689 Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 133,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Triumph Group by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 148,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 109,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,716,000 after acquiring an additional 37,472 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Triumph Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 675,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after acquiring an additional 38,464 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter worth about $125,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group Price Performance

NYSE:TGI opened at $10.92 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

About Triumph Group

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

