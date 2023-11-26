AXQ Capital LP Invests $220,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Mosaic by 11.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 397,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after buying an additional 41,629 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Mosaic by 33.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 196,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 49,566 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Mosaic by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 112,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 85,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 26,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

