AXQ Capital LP Sells 599 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

AXQ Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $216,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $121.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $115.97 and a 52-week high of $160.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

