2,200 Shares in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,644,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,075,000 after purchasing an additional 527,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter worth $34,637,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 163,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,534,000 after purchasing an additional 160,806 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on THO shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

THOR Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $101.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.85. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.63.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

