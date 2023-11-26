AXQ Capital LP Reduces Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

AXQ Capital LP lowered its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,459,000 after buying an additional 178,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,054,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,867,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,771,000 after buying an additional 1,175,026 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,838,000 after buying an additional 244,271 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,797,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,902,000 after buying an additional 21,602 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE HWM opened at $52.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $52.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

View Our Latest Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.