AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

CHRW opened at $82.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $78.69 and a one year high of $108.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. TheStreet lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

