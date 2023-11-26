AXQ Capital LP Purchases Shares of 28,800 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,253,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,911,000 after acquiring an additional 372,561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,837,000 after acquiring an additional 156,653 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,929.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,140,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,989,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,494,000 after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.