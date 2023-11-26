AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($74.73) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CCEP opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.70. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

