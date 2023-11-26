Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 8,311 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $227.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.01 and a 200 day moving average of $203.56. The company has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,665 shares of company stock worth $10,587,036. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.