Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $9.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,140 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,040,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,538,000 after buying an additional 32,290 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 125,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,454,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 26,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $79.76 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

