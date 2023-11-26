Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 15,354 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,354 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.93.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $26.77 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.