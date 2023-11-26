Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 7,372 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FHLC opened at $61.47 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.89.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

